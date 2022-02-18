THUMBS UP to Indian Capital Technology Center Superintendent Tony Pivec, who recently donated his tresses to help children with cancer.
After going nearly two years without a haircut, ICTC Superintendent Pivec finally let go of his several shades of gray hair Monday morning. The hair was donated to Wigs for Kids, an Ohio organization that uses hair to make wigs for children who lost their hair to cancer.
It had been approximately two years since Pivec had gotten a haircut, which was before the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020.
“I always said I would shave my head at 50,” said Pivec, 51. “Well, 50 came and I chickened out. I was trying to look for a benchmark on when I would cut it. Unwisely, I chose the end of COVID, and it kept going and going and going.”
After all the snipping and clipping, Pivec said he might grow his hair long again.
“For the same purpose,” he said, referring to Wigs for Kids. “I would do it for the same purpose.”
What a great example Pivec sets.
THUMBS UP to the Gospel Rescue Mission for seeking out ways to help their guests with health care. They hope to hire a staff nurse to help guests and cut down on ambulance calls.
“If we did have a nurse available, we could make health care access easier for our guests,” said GRM Chief of Operations Cara Schaus. “A lot of time they don’t have transportation, or they’re not from around here and they don’t know where to start.”
Executive Director Rich Schaus said a nurse also could help guests deal with diabetes or other health concerns, he said.
“Having a nurse onsite would help them understand the ramifications of not adjusting their diet or exercise,” he said. “Not just doctor treatment, but how do you take care of yourself and how would you react now that you have this diagnosis.”
A nurse could help reduce the number of ambulance calls to the mission. Gospel Rescue Mission has made Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service calls at least once a week.
That takes ambulances away from calls that could be for someone with a life-threatening illness or injury. If Muskogee County EMS is called, and the guest wants to go to the hospital, EMS must take them there even if it for something minor.
According to GRM, over the past 12 months, there were 247 EMS calls made from the mission that did not meet criteria for transportation.
With a nurse on staff, the nurse could determine if a visit to the hospital is needed, whether they need an ambulance or whether they could pay a taxi to take them to the hospital instead.
Gospel Rescue Mission would need a space for a nurse and funding to pay for both.
We hope they get the help they need to help their guests.
