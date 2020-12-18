THUMBS UP to Shriners Hospitals for Children for helping kids like Easton Muskrat of Braggs.
Easton, 14, was in the backyard near his father’s shop on Saturday when he and some friends decided to build a campfire using gasoline. Easton's shirt was burned, and he may have had gas on his hand. Easton was flown to Galveston, Texas, for treatment.
Shriners Hospitals for Children — Galveston provides highly specialized acute, reconstructive and rehabilitative care for children with burns and other soft tissue conditions, according to their website.
Families are not charged for the hospital's services. Shriners foot the bill.
When something like this happens, Shriners, using money from fundraisers, pay for the transportation of the patient as well as the care they receive in the hospital. Being able to lift the burden of thousands of dollars of medical bills off families is a wonderful thing.
Many families would be lost without the help of Shriners.
THUMBS UP to Melissa Poffel, who shot photos of the children at Kelly B. Todd Cerebral Palsy & Neuro-Muscular Foundation for their annual calendar.
“The Kids of Kelly B. Todd” 2021 Calendar is on sale and features Poffel's work with the children. The calendar serves as a fundraiser for the Kelly B. Todd Cerebral Palsy & Neuro-Muscular Foundation. It features many of the children who go to the Kelly B. Todd Cerebral Palsy and Neuro-Muscular Center for therapy at no cost to their parents.
Calendars are on sale at The Festive Nest, Okie Outfitters and from Kelly B. Todd Foundation board members and parents. Poffel said the goal is to raise up to $20,000 with the calendar sales.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the center to cancel three major fundraisers in 2020. Night in the Tropics would have raised $40,000 to $50,000. The golf tournament would have raised about $20,000. The Christmas Home Tours would have raised $8,000 to $10,000.
Tiffany Peters' son Landry, 9, has been receiving services at Kelly B. Todd since he was 5 months old. She said she’s happy to help sell some calendars.
“Anything we can do to give back,” she said. “They have given us so much time and help with him, helping us get him walking. Doctors didn’t think he could walk or talk. Now the kid goes 90 to nothing.”
