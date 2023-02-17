THUMBS UP to all of the students who competed in the Muskogee Regional Engineering and Science Fair this week.
A special nod goes to the winners of the Best of the Fair, Senior division entitled: "Designing and Programming Robots." Team members included Phat Nguyen, Keeghan Hess, and JoAnn Shepard.
They win an all-expense paid trip to International Science Fair, May 13-19 in Dallas, courtesy of the Greater Muskogee Area Regional Science Fair sponsors.
Eli Shelby, a Sadler seventh grader, won Best of Fair in the Junior division for his project: "Hanes vs. Haney."
Hilldale seventh grade science teacher Ambria Shannon brought 13 students to the competition.
“I just honestly love to see what the kids come up with, see the kids compete and have a love for science,” Shannon said.
And that's really what it's all about — encouraging students to reach for the stars, develop a thirst for learning and follow their dreams to reach success.
THUMBS UP to Cade Haggard, who won the freshman division of the Arizona National Livestock Judging contest. Haggard is a member of the Connors State College Livestock Judging Team.
Students like Haggard are the future of our country and our economy. Livestock is big business, and the folks at Connors State College know a thing or two about livestock.
The contest had four categories: Beef, swine, sheep/goat, and reasons. Haggard won three of those four and finished four points shy of winning the cattle category.
The Arizona National Livestock Show is the largest livestock show in the Southwest, an annual Phoenix tradition since 1948. Exhibitors and their families travel from more than 39 states for the annual Livestock Show held between Christmas and New Year’s on the Arizona State Fairgrounds, bringing over 4,200 heads of the nation’s best cattle, sheep, goats, swine, and horses for competition.
We applaud Haggard and Connors State College for the win.
