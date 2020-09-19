Neglecting the needs of nursing homes and assisted living centers is a tragic mistake that undoubtedly has cost lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The additional costs of protecting residents and employees from the highly transmissible coronavirus has forced many of these facilities to the edge of financial ruin. These needs demand the attention of federal and state leaders who have doled out tens of billions of dollars to other businesses while ignoring those who care for our aging relatives.
Industry advocates said any government aid directed toward these facilities has been insufficient to meet the needs. Some facilities received protective gear that was out of date or unusable.
Rapid-testing equipment recently delivered to nursing homes as part of a new push by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services apparently have produced more problems than benefits. There have been numerous reports of inaccurate test results and shortages of supplies required to test residents and employees for the novel coronavirus.
The National Center for Assisted Living reports those communities have received no direct assistance from the federal government despite the pandemic's impact on the elderly. Supply-chain strains that have resulted due to the lack of a national strategy have caused "dangerously low" supplies of protective gear.
Other than some sporadic support from states, long-term care communities "have been forgotten and left to respond" to the pandemic on their own. The additional costs of enhanced infection control measures, PPE and related supplies, staffing needs — all this comes with the loss of revenue resulting from fewer new residents — places many facilities at risk of closure.
More than 70,000 people who live or work at America's nursing homes and assisted-living centers died by mid-August as a result of COVID-19, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation's latest count. Because many states don't report data for assisted living centers or seniors in independent living situations, that's probably an undercount of actual deaths.
Congress cannot recess until it addresses the needs of our elderly. That necessarily requires assistance for the facilities that provide their care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.