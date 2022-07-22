THUMBS UP to the Muskogee Fire Department. Residents here should be proud of the great work our firefighters do no matter what the weather.
With temperatures in triple digits, our fire department battles blazes around city. And that's all while wearing heavy protective gear. Just imagine, the weight of the gear — heavy jackets, pants, helmets — pulling downward as the sweat builds up in seconds in the sweltering heat. It's easy to be overcome by the heat quickly when it is this hot.
It takes a special kind of person to protect the citizens of this city in the conditions firefighters work in. We're lucky enough to have those kind of people to step up to do a job most of us could not, and would not, do.
To all of the local and area firefighters, we salute you and the job you do to keep the rest of us safe.
THUMBS UP to the City of Muskogee Foundation for funding $4 million worth of projects that benefit our community. And the list is lengthy.
River Country Water Park is due $500,000 in updating and renovations over the next two years.
Muskogee County Transit Authority is to get $220,545 for new software. Riders will be able to track their ride before it gets to them, and the entire operation is expected to become more efficient.
The Dream Team Youth Program at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center received $225,000.
Muskogee's Teen Center program will receive $150,000.
Muskogee Bridges Out of Poverty Program is set to receive $392,352 for a program that helps people learn how to get ahead and prosper.
Many of the grants benefit Muskogee children, but there also are grants to spur economic development in the city.
Muskogee is fortunate to have a foundation that can look toward the future and help make ideas come to fruition.
