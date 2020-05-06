The resolve of Green Country residents has been tested in the past, and it's being tested again with COVID-19.
Just last May, floodwaters affected thousands of residents in Muskogee County.
Not quite a year passed, then came the coronavirus and COVID-19. All schools closed for the remainder of the year. That had to be the last thing anyone thought would ever happen. But some of the children who have suffered from this closure have lost precious time and educational opportunities.
Bless the parents for becoming educators. But it's not the same for children as it is being in a classroom daily, interacting with other children and teachers and getting the education that was planned for them. They've missed out on time spent with teachers that usually plays a large part in a student's life. They've missed having lunch with their friends. They've missed their friends. Students involved in sports have not been able to compete. They've missed all of the events that happen during the school year.
Students who are seniors have lost a lot — prom, graduation, and everything else that goes along with the final year of high school. Many will have "virtual" graduations. Some will be postponed until later in the year.
Students will recover from the problems the pandemic has caused for them. It's sad their year turned out the way it did, but such is life. The pandemic will eventually end, and for those children affected, they can say that it was an experience like no other. And you can bet they'll look back someday and have some great stories to tell their children.
