A decision by the state to participate in a program that will provide an extra $400 a week to unemployed workers displaced by the economic shock of a global pandemic was the right move.
The stop-gap measure will shore up the family finances for the 100,000 or so Oklahomans robbed of their livelihoods by the novel coronavirus. It also will put some extra money in the pockets of consumers upon whom businesses depend to survive.
Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the state's participation in the program Monday after applying for a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Disaster Relief Fund. President Donald Trump issued an executive memorandum authorizing the use of up to $44 billion in FEMA disaster aid for pandemic unemployment compensation after $600-a-week benefit authorized by the CARES Act expired July 31.
FEMA approved the grant application on Tuesday, which along with the state's required 25% match, will make available an additional $400-a-week benefit for each eligible claimant. With a program cap set at $44 billion — or even less if FEMA's disaster fund dips below $25 billion — this financial cushion is temporary, so Congress must act to guard against an economic meltdown.
The U.S. economy and many households remain afloat only as a result of pandemic relief funds that have made it into consumers' pockets and the implementation of policies that stimulate economic activity. Activity on Wall Street looks like a fantasy world from Main Street, Oklahoma, where the number of unemployed workers remains at least seven times higher than it was during the first two months of the year.
Congress abdicated its responsibility when members recessed earlier this month without extending pandemic relief measures that are absolutely necessary to keep the economy from tanking. States that participate in the LWA program can plug a hole and prevent the economic ship from sinking for a while, but Congress will have to ante up and play its cards.
The U.S. economy is driven by consumer spending. If uncertainty exists about public health and safety, job security or financial stability, consumer spending will remain weak — or collapse.
Until there is a safe and effective vaccine that is widely distributed, the federal government will have to prop up the economy. Making sure consumers have money to spend will be the most effective way to get that done.
