W. Barry Love didn't care much for the spotlight, even though he was called upon time and time again to help others. And, he did so graciously.
Muskogee has suffered a great loss with his death on April 1.
Residents attended many events over the years in which Love Bottling was a sponsor. Signs at Hatbox bear his name — Love-Hatbox. Nonprofits who hosted fundraisers counted on Love, and he responded.
Muskogee Parks and Recreation Director Mark Wilkerson said Love was community-minded.
“Any time the Parks Department had a project we were working on, we could count on Barry to participate — almost always, usually to the highest level of anybody else who participated,” Wilkerson said. “We always appreciated that.”
The Phoenix recently profiled Love and Love Bottling when the company celebrated its 100 years in business.
James Gulley, vice president of operations, said he is proud to be part of a company that is one of the first places people turn to when they are looking for support of a civic project.
"We're part of the fabric of Muskogee," Gulley said, citing the company's support for the Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce, Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, The Salvation Army and other civic organizations. "I've always thought that was so cool that I would work for a company that's so involved in the community and gives back. I'm so proud of the fact that he's willing to always support everything that goes on."
"I think that is what nature and the world should be about," Love said. "Give and receive."
People like Love come along once in a lifetime. Muskogee is grateful to Love for all of his contributions.
