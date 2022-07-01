THUMBS UP to all of the folks who are involved in making Camp Bennett a success.
Camp Bennett opened in 1975 to provide a recreational summer day camp experience for children, youth and adults with intellectual and/or physical disabilities. The camp is named for Hadley Bennett, who along with his wife Louise, worked tirelessly to renovate and prepare the site for campers and provide programs and activities tailored to the campers' special needs.
In 2005, Muskogee Public Schools took over operation of the camp and now offers two weeks of camp for adults and three weeks of camp for students. MPS provides professional staff for both adult and student camps.
At the annual fishing derby last week, volunteers assisted to make the experience a fun, memorable one. Camp Director Susan Garland said lots of people from the community showed up to help.
The camp is all about having fun and expanding social skills, and it's very heartwarming to see young volunteers from ROTC and Youth Volunteer Corps step up the make the experience a success.
• • •
THUMBS UP to everyone involved in preventing the closure of the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center.
The United States Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee said it will not move forward with the recommendations of the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission, one of which was the closing of the Muskogee facility.
Olya Voytovich, spokeswoman for Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Jon Tester (D-Montana), said it was campaigns similar to the one begun by Don Nichols, Muskogee chapter commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, that helped sway the committee’s decision.
“We’ve heard from countless veterans that would have been impacted across the country who seem to be very happy with this move, because at the end of the day we didn’t want any VA facility to shut down.”
Nichols also said the “Save the VA Rally” set for 5:30 p.m. Friday at Muskogee Civic Center gazebo will go on as scheduled.
“We’re going to celebrate the fact that we kept the hospital open,” he said.
People really can make a difference, and Nichols and all of the people who signed petitions are proof of that.
