THUMBS UP to Muskogee Parks and Recreation employees who have a hand in getting Honor Heights Park ready for the thousands of visitors expected.
Crews will spend the next four weeks putting up the light displays in time for the annual display, which runs Thanksgiving Day through New Year’s Day. Thanksgiving is Nov. 24 this year.
It takes these folks weeks to install the displays of 1.2 million lights. They are out there in the wind, cold or sun to wrap trees and bushes in colorful lights. They are on ladders and on the ground making sure all of the lights and animated displays are in place and are operating properly. It is time-consuming work that takes around a month to complete.
We hope that everyone takes their friends and families to Honor Heights this year to enjoy all of the work these employees do to make the holidays special for visitors.
• • •
THUMBS UP to Stephen Reagan, the man responsible for making sure Commander Ernest E. Evans was honored in Evans' hometown.
Reagan, a retired dentist from Norman, began the campaign to erect the memorial for the Muskogee man who received a Congressional Medal of Honor posthumously for his service in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Evans, a 1926 graduate of Muskogee's Central High School, died during the Battle of Samar on Oct. 25, 1944, at 36 years old while in command of the USS Johnston.
Reagan read the book, "The Last of the Tin Can Sailors," that chronicles that battle. Reagan also read a 2010 story in the Oklahoma Historical Society quarterly publication, "Chronicles of Oklahoma," that details Evans' life, includes enlisting in the Navy in 1926 and rising to the rank of commander in 1942. That only intensified Reagan's desire to have a memorial built.
That memorial was dedicated Tuesday at Depot Green.
We can't thank Reagan enough for the effort it took him to honor a true hero from Muskogee.
