THUMBS UP to Fort Gibson Public Schools for ranking eighth best public school district in Oklahoma, according to the online ranking site Niche.
The site gave Fort Gibson an overall grade of A, based on public data sources and reviews on the website.
Niche is an online site that aims to help people choose schools, colleges, communities and workplaces. For public schools, Niche draws data from the U.S. Department of Education, Common Core Data from the National Center for Education Statistics and online surveys of parents, students and graduates.
The schools took top marks for health and safety, teachers, administration and sports, and health. But they also scored well in academics and college preparation.
Fort Gibson continues to turn out well-rounded students who are prepared to step out into the world on their own. Good job!
• • •
THUMBS UP to the organizers of Flavors of Oklahoma, a fundraiser to benefit Women in Safe Home.
WISH provides a safe place for victims of domestic violence, rape, sexual assault and stalking as they make plans and arrangements to recover from trauma and begin new lives.
Domestic violence is a fact of life for many families in Muskogee. WISH does a great job of helping victims escape the violence and get on track to begin a new life without fear.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence:
• 40.1% of Oklahoma women and 37.8% of Oklahoma men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner rape and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes.
• In 2019, 37 individuals were victims of intimate partner homicide in Oklahoma. Eighty-one percent of these deaths involved a firearm.
• On a single day in 2020, Oklahoma the domestic violence programs reported serving 948 adult and child victims of domestic violence. During this same 24-hour period, 203 Hotline calls were received, averaging nine contacts per hour. Fifty-eight requests for services were unmet due to lack of resources.
• Oklahoma is ranked 3rd in the nation for women killed by men in single victim-single offender, homicides.
WISH is doing important work and deserves the support of the community. We appreciate their efforts.
