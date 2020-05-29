THUMBS UP to everyone who took time out of their holiday weekend to visit the Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
Heather Sheets took her 6-year-old daughter Pyper to pay respect to her grandparents.
“This is a very special day. I like to honor my grandpa," Heather Sheets said. "I explained to (Pyper) what the cemetery was all about. She thought it was pretty neat.
What better way to teach respect to a child, and what better place to do it. We're glad there are good people in the world who show children how to pay their respects.
“It gives you good bumps when you’re driving through here. It’s really neat. I love it. I think it’s great that everybody comes out here and honors all of the veterans. It’s a very special day.”
We think so, too. Thank you to all of the veterans who have given so much for all of us.
• • •
THUMBS UP to all of the emergency personnel who joined together in the search for Miracle and Tony Crook Jr., the 3- and 2-year-old sister and brother who went missing in Tulsa. Miracle's body was recovered Tuesday night, and Tony's body was recovered Wednesday.
Although the search did not have the outcome people were hoping for, we know these first responders would jump into action again if called upon.
Many of the first responders called upon are not paid, but are volunteers. In many cases, they are your neighbors, your co-workers, your friends. When they volunteer with an agency, such as a volunteer fire department, they don't know what to expect from day to day. Each call is different.
They're human. They have families. When they go home to their families after being involved in a recovery that has a horrible outcome, that incident becomes a part of who they are. The images of what they have witnessed stays with them. The memories can be hard to deal with.
We are lucky to have them.
