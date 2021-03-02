Monday was the first day of the Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show, and if you've never been, it is a wonderful event to experience.
Youth from all over the region will be in town for the show at the Hatbox Event Center. The first two days, competitors bring their hogs to show. Each day following that will be for other animals — goats on Wednesday, sheep on Thursday and cattle on Friday. Saturday, show ends with the premium sale, as well as a chuckwagon feed.
These 4-H and FFA participants work hard all year long to prepare for this show. They feed, water, bathe and exercise their animals. They learn how to be responsible. They learn all about the animals they raise and what judges are looking for.
For many of the youth, farming and ranching is a way of life. Some will follow their parents' footsteps to carry on the tradition.
Rowdy Fewel, a regional show director, said COVID-19 has cut back on the number of family members and fans who come to support the exhibitors.
“But the coronavirus has not cut back on the number of animals, and the number of kids showing,” he said. “Those that are involved are still involved.”
This is the first year the county and regional shows were held in the Hatbox expansion, which opened in October.
“It’s been outstanding,” Fewel said. “It’s climate-controlled. It’s got restrooms, running water, a larger area.”
If you haven't seen the event center, now is your chance. Show your support for the youth who will someday be providing the food on our tables. If you have time, take a trip out to the Hatbox Event Center and see all the great things our youth are doing. Ask questions. These youth have the answers.
