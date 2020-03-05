Oklahoma's Senate should get behind legislation that would expand the use of a survey to better understand the mental health needs of students in public schools.
House Bill 2799, authored by Rep. Mark Vancuren (R-Owasso), would expand the use of the Oklahoma Prevention and Needs Assessment (OPNA) Survey to grades six, eight, 10 and 12.
The OPNA survey is a voluntary survey used by schools to understand student substance use, stress and suicide risks. The survey is administered by schools with parental permission and is anonymous. Less than half of Oklahoma schools administer this survey on a voluntary basis.
The new survey would be administered next year and every other year after that.
The Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services would provide assistance to schools when developing prevention strategies.
Children in grades six through 12 are going through some of the hardest years of their lives. They're trying to fit in and find their way in society. The last thing we want to see is children turning to substance abuse or even worse, suicide. Our children's mental health is just as important as their physical well-being.
Mental health should never be put on the back burner simply because it's not a visible physical injury. At a time when some children are struggling with so many issues at home and at school, the surveys could help us help them stay on a path to good mental health.
