Ongoing efforts to ramp up testing capacity for the novel coronavirus — along with easier access to those tests and speedier results — are clearly justified by the number of new COVID-19 cases that climb higher every day.
It is disappointing the testing capacity available now was not in place earlier this year. But the steps taken by Cherokee Nation Health Services and a network of county health departments should advance efforts to mitigate the transmission of the novel coronavirus and curb COVID-19 infections.
While the testing infrastructure put in place seven or eight months into this pandemic will help, personal responsibility and mutual respect will allow us to achieve those goals more efficiently and quickly. The inability to curb infection rates and reduce the number new cases in Oklahoma can be traced to a collective failure to do what public health experts have told us is necessary to achieve those goals — practice hygiene and social distancing protocols.
Those public health experts tell us it is just as important — if not more important now — to get a flu vaccination this year. Medical professionals say the viruses that cause influenza and COVID-19 will spread through communities simultaneously during the coming months.
This overlap of COVID-19 and the influenza poses a threat that epidemiologists and some policy makers believe could precipitate a public health crisis unlike any other. We possess the potential to minimize the risks of this modern-day “twindemic” but we must demonstrate the will to carry through by following pandemic protocols and vaccinating ourselves for the flu.
It’s worth a shot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.