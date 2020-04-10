We encourage all businesses to create a mitigation plan to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
Local and county businesses have until 5 p.m. today to turn in their plans.
Statistics released Thursday showed there were 21 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Muskogee County, and there have been two deaths.
Residents were told by city councilors and county commissioners to stay home unless they were engaged in an activity considered “essential to their health or safety” or a similar task performed for a member of their household or family.
Task force recommendations presented Monday to commissioners and city councilors include a requirement that "essential" businesses submit the mitigation plans to the governing body with jurisdictional authority and the means for enforcement. Non-essential businesses will be required to submit a mitigation plan before re-opening after April 30.
City Attorney Roy Tucker said Monday education is the first line of defense, but there are options to enforce the new business restrictions, he said.
“We will have the potential to issue citations for those who simply refuse to comply or refuse to enforce their own mandates, and for those required to be licensed by the city we have the potential to have a revocation hearing,” Tucker said.
Fines could be as much as $499.
Officials are trying to do what is best for residents of Muskogee County — to keep the number of new cases from climbing. By submitting the plans, businesses are made aware of the things they should be doing to keep their employees and customers safe.
But unless businesses enforce the restrictions, this pandemic might not end any time soon. Please help to spread the word, not COVID-19.
What to do
A questionnaire businesses may use as a template to create a mitigation plan can be found on the City of Muskogee website: cityofmuskogee.com. Plans must be filed by 5 p.m. today and may be submitted by email. Businesses located within the city may send those to compliant@muskogeeonline.org, and those outside city limits should send mitigation plans to bocc@readymuskogee.org.
