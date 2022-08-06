Many people search for a cool dip in the Illinois River to find relief from the heat, but because some people don’t know how to behave, more law enforcement may be the solution to the problem.
Grand River Dam Authority Corporate Spokesman Justin Alberty said the most common type of incidents on the river to which GRDA Police have been called are fights or disturbances.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said GRDA does a tremendous job on anything pertaining to the river and campgrounds.
“We haven’t had a lot of calls up the river this summer, unless it’s a burglary or something of that nature. As far as float operations, they handle it all, and we’re very thankful to have them on the river. If they weren’t here, we’d have to double our manpower, and we don’t have the people or budget for that,” Chennault said.
It would be nearly impossible to police the entire section of the river that people typically float.
And alcohol plays a part in many of the fights or disturbances, so the problem won’t go away. But having additional law enforcement present could serve as a deterrent
And it’s not just fights that create problems.
Lower water levels should keep some people away from the river, but when you drive up and down Oklahoma 10 along the river, you can see the crowds are continuing to fill up campsites and float operators’ camps. People tend to park wherever they want on the side of the highway, and that can be very dangerous for those who walk across the highway to get to the water.
Perhaps those who choose to park in No Parking areas would think twice if their vehicles were towed. But that will take more law enforcement to patrol and deal with the offenders.
As long as people are spending time on the Illinois River, there will be problems. The problem with having more law enforcement present is that it takes money.
Law enforcement just needs to be vigilant and maintain their presence.
We would like to see more law enforcment present along the river to create a safer environment for people enjoying the river and people who are driving on the highway.
