Oklahoma is one of four states with the lowest testing capacity for the coronavirus in the United States, and we would like to see this situation rectified.
Oklahoma, Oregon, Montana and Maine are able to test fewer than 30 in 1,000 people a month, according to an email sent Monday by the White House coronavirus task force, according to The Associated Press.
Without proper testing available, we don’t have any idea if information gleaned from tests that have been conducted show a true picture of the COVID-19 situation in Oklahoma.
Fast, efficient testing is necessary to determine where the virus is emerging, and that allows authorities to track people who may have been exposed, according to the email. Testing helps states determine when and how to start lifting stay-at-home orders.
People in Oklahoma continue to die from COVID-19. As of Tuesday morning, there were 2,807 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. There are 164 total deaths in the state, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. These numbers are heartbreaking.
Without additional testing supplies and help from the federal government, Oklahomans’ lives are at risk. We want to see testing ramped up in Oklahoma.
Until then, people should continue hand washing, wearing cloth masks and practicing social distancing. We want to be sure all Oklahomans are safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.