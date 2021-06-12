Gov. Kevin Stitt's decision to terminate all remaining provisions of an emergency declaration prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic brought an end to virtual public meetings.
That resuscitated discussions about the need to modernize Oklahoma's Open Meeting Act. Legislators authorized public bodies to meet and conduct business virtually during the pandemic to protect participants and curb community transmission of the novel coronavirus.
This modification of the Open Meeting Act was met with enthusiasm by both those who served as members of the public bodies and members of the public. Virtual public meetings provided a greater opportunity to participate from remote locations.
Senate Bill 1032, which was approved this year in the Oklahoma Senate and delivered to the House of Representatives, would trigger an automatic authorization for public bodies to conduct virtual meetings when a governor declares a state of emergency. That would eliminate delays resulting from legislative inaction because lawmakers are out of session or cannot agree on proposed amendments.
State Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat seems to believe public participation is the key to government transparency and accountability. While that is a critical factor, we believe public access is more important.
Treat said this week he doesn't want to take away from the personal face-to-face interactions that take place at public meetings. But he seemed to express support for the idea of allowing members of public bodies to attend meetings from remote locations.
“They don’t feel like they have the time to drive up to (Oklahoma City) for a couple of hours, participate, and then go back home and leave their business," Treat said. "But they would love to participate if they could get on a Zoom link and share the perspective from all corners of the state.”
Existing laws allow some members of public bodies to attend from remote locations so long as a quorum is present where the meeting is scheduled to take place. While those laws place some restrictions on those attending remotely — identifying locations and ensuring public access — monitoring multiple sites across the state for compliance would prove difficult.
SB 1032 appears to be a step toward modernization that deserves support. But tinkering with the state's sunshine laws should always be met with skepticism to avoid the slippery slope into darkness.
