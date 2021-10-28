Oklahoma lawmakers will be back at the Capitol next month to reapportion the state's congressional districts and make adjustments to legislative districts that will have to be redrawn to match population migrations revealed by the 2020 Census.
Census data show a sizable number of Oklahomans migrated toward the state's urban and suburban centers. Nearly half of all Oklahoma residents live in just four counties — Canadian, Cleveland, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties — and about 20% of the state's residents live in Oklahoma County.
While reapportionment requires districts be drawn with roughly about the same number of people within each one, lawmakers must reject any plan that would marginalize rural Oklahomans. Three of the state's five congressional districts are influenced by urban and suburban centers with concentrated populations — any more would be overkill.
In addition to considering population, state lawmakers need to take into consideration economic interests and historical precedent that make rural Oklahoma unique. Interests shared among rural residents in one part of the state differ dramatically from those in other parts of the state, and those differences also should be considered.
We appreciate efforts of lawmakers to conduct public meetings during the past several months during the reapportionment and redistricting process. While the process may be more transparent than in the past, it's difficult to swallow any assertion the process has been free from partisan politics.
There have been too many examples of times when districts have been drawn in ways that marginalize voters and diminish their will. New tools available today — online interactive maps — potentially could help voters hold lawmakers accountable as they draw maps that could influence the outcome of elections during the next decade.
In the event those tools don't help, we would urge lawmakers to do the right thing: Give a voice to all Oklahomans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.