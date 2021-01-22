THUMBS UP to the members of Trinity United Methodist Church for handing out bags with prepackaged lunches since April, when the COVID-19 pandemic began spreading in Muskogee. They recently started distributing infant formula, as well.
The small, aging congregation has shown plenty of dedication.
“It shows that even though our congregation is a little bit older, they still have a lot of life and energy and youth left in them,” said the Rev. Cody Robinson, Trinity pastor.
Robinson said Sunday worship services averaged 45 to 50 people before COVID-19 prompted services to go online. But that hasn't stopped them from helping out people in the neighborhood on Saturdays.
“We wanted to remind folks there were still people who were still doing the work of helping each other, even during times like this,” Robinson said.
We appreciate their efforts to help out the community and make sure food is available to those who need it.
• • •
THUMBS UP to the Daughters of the American Revolution who visited the Bacone College campus and so graciously provided them with three donations.
Bacone has had financial problems in the past, and we're happy to see a group who had donated to Bacone in the past continue that tradition.
The DAR presented Bacone with three donations — $5,000 for the Warrior Pantry, which offers food and school supplies for students; $10,000 for art gallery lighting in McCombs Hall; and $7,500 for a new roof for the Kiva, which houses the Center for American Indians.
Denise VanBuren, president general of the National Society of the DAR, said the DAR has been a consistent supporter of Bacone for 75 years.
“We’ve been with the school in good times and in bad,” she said. “We were certainly aware that it had been experiencing a lot of stress and difficulty several years ago, and we are certainly pleased that under Clark’s leadership, that the campus is experiencing a renaissance. We are excited to see his strategic approach to the campus, the students, to the entire institution.”
We're happy to find that the Daughters of the American Revolution has a relationship with Bacone can depend on.
