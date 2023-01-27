THUMBS UP to Jerry Huffer who has taught music in Muskogee for many years. He was recently honored for 50 years of work as the executive director of the Oklahoma Music Educators Association.
Huffer was a music director at Muskogee Public Schools for nearly 20 years before retiring in 1987. In 2012, he worked with MPS to help rebuild the music program, then became MPS director of fine arts before retiring in 2022. He also established the Muskogee Community Band and has directed it for many years.
Huffer has devoted his life to music, not only in Muskogee, but around the state. We are truly fortunate that he calls Muskogee home.
• • •
THUMBS UP to the nearly 200 students from 15 area schools who will join their voices in the Circle the State with Song Choir Festival.
The local festival is at 4 p.m. Friday at Boulevard Christian Church. It is one of 21 Circle the State festivals across Oklahoma and countless others across the United States.
Students from the area will come from Hilldale Elementary, Boulevard Christian School, Checotah Middle School, Eufaula Elementary, Morris Middle School, Fort Gibson Intermediate Elementary School and Middle School. Muskogee Public Schools will be represented by Cherokee Elementary, Creek Elementary, Irving Elementary, Pershing Elementary, Tony Goetz Elementary, Sadler Arts Academy, 6th and 7th Grade Academy and 8th and 9th Grade Academy.
Students in fourth through eighth grade were picked by their music teachers.
These students have been rehearsing for weeks to be able to join together Friday to perform. And it's not all fun and games. Some of the pieces they learn are difficult. There are several different styles of music. Songs are in several different languages, including Latin and Spanish. One dates to the 16th and 17th centuries.
If you want to hear some great music from some of the most talented students in the area, be sure to attend.
