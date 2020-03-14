THUMBS UP to Anne Czaruk who was chosen Soroptimists’ Woman of Distinction for 2020 by Soroptimist International of Muskogee. Czaruk is co-founder of Fostering Hope, an organization that helps foster children as they are removed from their homes.
It's hard enough taking children from their parents. A child's world is turned upside down. They don't understand what's going on or where they are going.
When children are removed from their homes, they take with them what they can quickly stuff in a trash bag.
Fostering Hope gives each child their own bag full of a weeks worth of clothes, essential toiletries (appropriate for each age), new underwear and socks.
“At this time the state does not provide emergency stipends to foster families. A lot of times all kids have are what’s on their backs or what can fit in a trash bag,” Czaruk said. “With Fostering Hope, we have stood in the gap for these children, and we’ve put an end to trash bag kids.”
THUMBS UP to Soroptimist International of Muskogee for honoring women in Muskogee. In addition to Czaruk, this year they honored Brianna Still with the Live Your Dream Award — a check for $1,000 to help with her education, skills, and employment projects. The Live Your Dream Award is designed to provide recognition and support to women who are primary financial support for their families.
Second-place winner was Jessie Reagan, and Ashlea Lawson was the third-place winner.
Empowerment of women is what the Soroptimists are for, member Vicki Rackley said.
“We try to be aware of issues in the world that affect women and girls,” Rackley said. “We advocate for women through our programs.”
And, we're so glad they do.
