THUMBS UP to Muskogee Parks and Recreation for planning the conversion of some tennis courts to pickleball courts.
Earlier this month, the Muskogee Parks and Recreation board and staff recommended converting a tennis court at Honor Heights Park and one at Spaulding Park into pickleball courts.
The sport is described as a cross between tennis, pingpong and badminton. The courts are smaller, the net height is different, and a plastic ball with holes similar to a wiffle ball is used.
The city currently lets people play the game on tennis courts, which have been striped for pickleball and tennis.
The sport has spread like wildfire across the country, and Muskogee is no exception. First Baptist Church of Muskogee has opened its Family Life Center for pickleball over the past couple of years.
The game is good for older people because they don't have to run as much, and you don't have to be talented to hit the ball.
• • •
THUMBS UP to Muskogee County Transit, which recently unveiled a new all-electric van, which could help them offer services more cost-effectively.
The transit service presented its new five-seat, two wheelchair electric van during a media conference last week at Depot Green.
“This is a great start for a better tomorrow, for our children and our grandchildren,” said Muskogee County Transit Executive Director Dena Wilson.
The vehicle, a 2022 Ford E-Transit 550, will provide on-demand micro-transit within the city. It will have no gas emissions. And the best part? It was paid for with a federal grant.
The van is fully compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act. A lift on the rear of the van can load wheelchairs.
What a great way to begin using electric vehicles here. We're happy to see that Muskogee is doing its part to help the environment and its citizens.
