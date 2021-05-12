Muskogee Public Schools’ students should be applauded for their hard work. Students were recently honored at the Superintendent’s Honors Banquet, an event that rewards students for their hard work.
The event, held each year to honor top students from fourth through 12th grade, is a goal many students work hard to be able to attend.
This is one way to get kids excited about learning. It gives them a sense of pride as well as improving their confidence when learning new things. When they feel good about themselves, they are eager to learn more and conquer challenges they will face.
And, don’t forget, this past year has been difficult for students. The COVID-19 pandemic has consumed much of the time students would have been in class. Throw in some sub-zero temperatures, and things just get more difficult.
Muskogee Public Schools Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall recognized the problems students have faced.
“Our students, who were used to the structure of bell schedules, saw the days flipped upside-down at times,” Mendenhall said. “Whether they were quarantined due to close contact or moved to distance learning, our students and families have been patient and really shown grace in the different decisions.”
Some of the students also excelled in extracurricular activities. They made every attempt toward having a normal school year when there was nothing normal about it.
It shows that students who want to succeed will do their best.
We should all congratulate these students and make sure they are proud of their accomplishments.
