THUMBS UP to OG&E for sponsoring a clothes closet at the Gospel Rescue Mission. In addition to money, OG&E made a new sign for the closet, and volunteers built shelves and arranged them.
The mission uses the closet to help people at the mission dress for success.
Nolan Potter, a resident at the mission, told those attending the recent dedication that good clothes make a difference for him.
“For me, when I’m hurting on the inside, having nice clothes on the outside is like body armor, gives me confidence to be here in front of you guys,” said Potter, who wore a crisp purple shirt and blue trousers acquired at the mission. “I’d probably run away from if I didn’t have good clothes to wear.”
Not all work clothes are dressy. That is taken into account when a job applicant heads out for an interview. Clean, tidy clothing can benefit them no matter what the job is they are seeking.
If you're cleaning out your closets before the holidays, consider donating them to the Gospel Rescue Mission.
THUMBS UP to all of the youth who are part of the Muskogee Youth Volunteer Corps and the local YVC coordinator, Leslie Hamil. By increasing the service hours by 84 percent and the number of youth volunteers by 56 percent, they were honored as the Affiliate of the Year at the group's annual summit.
During the awards ceremony, 83 youth were recognized with the 100-in-1 Award for contributing 100 hours of service to their community in the span of one year.
Ten youth were honored with the Ethic of Service Award for completing at least 500 service hours in their volunteer career, including three from Muskogee: Cadey Graham, Andrea Coronado, and Rachael Glass. Valencia Rodriguez, from Muskogee, received the Legacy Award for donating 1,500 hours of service her community.
“Even in a pandemic, youth volunteers found ways to contribute to their communities,” Hamil said.
Youth Volunteer Corps’ mission is to engage youth in team-based service experiences that build life and work skills while inspiring a lifetime ethic of service.
We believe the youth of Muskogee are off to a great start.
What to do
To learn more about the Muskogee Youth Volunteer Corps, contact Leslie Hamil at (918) 683-6345, ext. 1486, or by email at lhamil@muskogeeparks. org.
