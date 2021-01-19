Oklahomans are used to seeing members of our National Guard spending their weekends heading out for training. But this week they are putting their training to use in Washington, D.C., for one of the most important roles of our time — protecting our nation's Capitol.
Recently, the National Guard has been helping with the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine as it makes its way into Oklahoma.
They have helped when disasters strike around the state. They have battled fires. They have helped communities deal with the aftermath of floods and tornados.
The Guard also responds to civil unrest. And, that's where we are.
Because of the event of Jan. 6 at our nation's capital, 400 Oklahoma National Guard citizen-soldiers and airmen are being sent to our nation’s capital to support the presidential inauguration.
Oklahoma Guardsmen will be joining National Guard soldiers and airmen from 43 states to augment the District of Columbia National Guard to assist law enforcement with crowd management; traffic control in and around the Capitol, National Mall and White House; as well as communications, logistical and medical support.
These men and women are our friends and neighbors. We work with them. We worship with them. Our children go to school together. We look to our National Guard in times like these to keep the peace, and we trust they can and will do the job.
We are so proud of our National Guard. We just wish they were not called upon to protect us from ourselves. We pray that they all return home safe and sound once their mission has been completed.
