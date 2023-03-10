THUMBS UP to all of the students who participated in the VEX Robotics-Spin Up State Championships. Special congratulations go to Hilldale Middle School and Sequoyah High School students who earned invitations to the World Vex Robotics-Spin Up Championships, April 22-29 in Dallas. Almost 480 teams from around the world will participate in the World competition.
Members of Hilldale’s winning team were Zachary Walters, Walker Scott, Jillian Ashwood and Taylor Stevens. The team placed second in the skills category, but advanced because a team from Stillwater had already won in another category and could not qualify twice.
Aftermath, a team from Sequoyah High School in Tahlequah, was a finalist in the high school division.
The State Competition featured 24 middle schools and 24 high schools, and there were several teams within the schools.
THUMBS UP to Hofschulte Hill Farm and Thomas and Faustina Hofschulte Greuel for being honored as an Oklahoma Centennial Farm by the Oklahoma State Preservation Office, part of the Oklahoma Historical Society.
Faustina, a third-generation owner, said her grandfather and great uncle established the farm southwest of Muskogee in 1911. She said her grandfather, Casper Hofschulte, came from to the United States from Bracht, Germany, in 1880, when he was 7. They settled in the eastern Kansas community of Westphalia before coming to northeast Oklahoma around statehood.
The Greuels have a cow-calf and native hay operation. Hofschulte Hill Farm retains much of the natural feel it had 112 years ago, Thomas said.
In a time when people are so prone to moving about the area, the city and the country, it’s wonderful to see families pass down treasured land to maintain as well as the memories that go with with it.
