We can't praise 7-year-old Kaylee Castleberry enough. If it weren't for her quick thinking, her little brother may have drowned in a relative's swimming pool in Muskogee over the weekend. Her family's experience highlights the need for everyone to be trained in CPR.
The Skiatook second-grader saw her 18-month-old brother Landon floating in the water and jumped in and held his face out of the water while calling for help. Kaylee said "his face was turning blue," and "he was in the water not breathing."
Kaylee said she felt brave and scared at the same time.
Shane Castleberry, the children's father, said he is looking into cardiopulmonary resuscitation classes for his family, including Kaylee.
It's a relief to know that the family will be taking the opportunity to learn how to perform CPR. According to the American Heart Association, children as young as 9 years old can learn and retain CPR training. Though many children at that age do not yet have the strength to perform an adequate chest compression on an adult, learning this life skill will stick with them for the rest of their life.
Everyone should know how to perform CPR. If you don't know how, you can call Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service at (918) 683-0130 or email at cpr@mcems.us to get more information about upcoming classes. You also can find many reliable sources online. No matter which way works for you, consider learning CPR. You don't know when you might have to save the life of a loved one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.