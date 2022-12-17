Muskogee Tourism Authority's Board of Trustees recently heard a proposal from Avery Frix that would allow his company to oversee management of the Muskogee Civic Center, but we think there's work to do before any proposals should be accepted.
Muskogee Tourism Authority oversees the Roxy Theater and the Visit Muskogee tourism program. Oxford Productions provides professional management services for the Roxy and the tourism program. Oxford has reached out and indicated to the Tourism Authority that they would like Oxford to take over operations of the civic center.It's just an idea at this point.
The Muskogee Redevelopment Authority, a city trust authorized to conduct economic development activities, operates the civic center.
The board has taken no action.
But what we would like to see happen first is for the Authority to determine the exact purpose of the civic center. Does it exist to make money? Or, does it exist as a service to the residents of the city? What kind of activities or events would you seek?
How will we know if the proposal fits if we don't first know what the city's vision is for the civic center?
Consider having an open meeting for the public to see what their vision is.
We would like to see the Redevelopment Authority start at the beginning. They need to determine the city's vision for the civic center. Then, they should seek requests for proposals. What we want, at the end of the day, is what is best for the city and the city's residents.
Until the Authority develops a vision and a goal, it's hard to make any decision about the fate of the operations of the civic center.
