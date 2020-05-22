THUMBS UP to the City of Muskogee Foundation board members who approved funding to to help families receive food throughout the summer. The money normally would have gone to summer youth programs, but with those canceled, the Foundation was able to approve up to $84,520.
Beginning June 4, boxes of food containing enough to feed a family of four for a week will be distributed to 450 families. The program will run for nine weeks. Volunteers will distribute the boxes on a first-come, first-served basis at Hatbox Field, conducting a brief survey to collect statistical information from program participants.
Many people have lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so food will be scarce in some homes. Some of those people were already barely scraping by. Their needs have increased. We're happy to see help is on the way.
THUMBS UP to to the Gospel Rescue Mission and the John 3:16 Mission in Tulsa for also helping feed hungry Muskogee residents.
The Gospel Rescue Mission received 200 boxes of fresh vegetables from the the John 3:16 Mission. They folks at the Gospel Rescue Mission realized they would not be able to cook all of the produce before it spoiled, so they decided to share it with the community.
There are those in Muskogee who rarely have fresh vegetables, and nothing tastes the same as fresh. Vegetables are important to everyone's health. It's so nice that people are able to receive what many take for granted — good food.
Gospel Rescue Mission Director Rich Schaus said the mission enjoys being a blessing to the community. We appreciate them blessing the community by sharing their bounty with others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.