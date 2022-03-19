When we heard all the chest-pounding earlier this week from the senators Oklahomans sent to Washington, we thought they might have solved world hunger or something of similar significance.
No such luck: Members of the most deliberative body in the world were declaring victory after the U.S. Senate passed a bill that would forward by one hour what the federal government considers standard time beginning November 2023. The so-called Sunshine Protection Act still requires approval by the U.S. House of Representatives and the president's signature, but those facts were obscured by the sunny optimism of their proclamations.
"Oklahomans ... are ready to lock the clock," U.S. Sen. James Lankford said, declaring victory for "parents, dog owners and lovers of daylight." His cohort, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, described the Sunshine Protection Act as "a simple way" to help his fellow Oklahomans, who "have been through a lot in the past this year."
This measure, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, "would allow those states that had previously chosen to move to year-round daylight time ... to make that change." Because the measure would repeal the portion of federal law that dictates when standard time and daylight saving time changes occur, "states would be forced to choose to operate either on standard or daylight year-round."
Admittedly, we may be prone to grumbling when it's time to fall back or, perhaps worse, spring forward. But this measure seems like it could become confusing or divisive. Two states already observe only standard time now, and while 350 bills and resolutions have been introduced since 2015 by lawmakers wanting to keep the sun from setting on their days, only 18 have become law.
Evidently our senators have short memories: Congress pulled the plug on the two-year experiment after only eight months in 1974 after President Richard Nixon "locked the clock" to help curb energy consumption. TIME recently recalled a popular television commentator who coined the phrase “Daylight Disaster Time” after eight children were injured during predawn car accidents after the midwinter time change.
There are plenty of problems with this bill. The biggest problem is spending tax dollars spitting out press releases that tell hard-working folk back home how playing tricks with clocks will protect the sunshine.
