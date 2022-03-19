Herbert King Kenney, 74, of Cape Coral, Florida died on March 10th, 2022. A true "Okie from Muskogee" he was born November, 6th 1947 to his parents Carl Frederick Kenney and Lillian King Kenney. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Diane Blinn Kenney, their 3 children and 4 grandch…