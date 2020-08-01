Fifty-four student doctors took part Friday in a virtual “white coat ceremony” as part of the inaugural class that promises to change the future of health care in rural Oklahoma.
These students are the first to enter the new Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine at Cherokee Nation at Tahlequah, the first medical school in the nation with a tribal affiliation. Its mission is to train primary care physicians who have experience serving rural and Native populations.
The new college of medicine, which begins classes Monday, marks what Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. described as a “momentous milestone” and “historic moment” that has been in the works for a decade. But its impact will reverberate for generations with greater access to health care in rural Oklahoma and Native communities provided by physicians this school will train.
“We know that we will one day look back on this day and what will matter most is whether our efforts have changed lives for the better,” Hoskin said. “I believe that this partnership will advance quality health care for all by allowing us to teach a new generation of medical professionals to serve our communities for years to come.”
The Association of American Medical Colleges reports that while 20% of the U.S. population lives in rural communities, only about 11% of America’s physicians practice there. The disparity is blamed for increased risks of cardiovascular disease and the greater likelihood of death as a result of unintentional injuries, chronic lung disease among rural residents and Native populations when compared to their urban and suburban counterparts.
Dr. Kayse Shrum, OSU-CHS president and OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine dean, said she “can’t think of a better way to attract and train primary care physicians for rural and underserved Oklahoma.” We agree.
OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine at Cherokee Nation exemplifies the type of long-range planning that is required to meet the demands of the future. Kudos to Cherokee Nation, Oklahoma State University, and to the students motivated to work in underserved communities.
