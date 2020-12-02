City leaders are taking action that will help provide new housing on Muskogee's east side, and we're excited to see new homes will be constructed.
City officials prioritized the development of new housing after an analysis of the local home market identified a need to construct more than 1,606 housing units during the next 10 years. Analysts estimated another 2,150 houses are needed to replace existing houses negatively affected by age.
Assistant City Manager Gary Garvin said the construction of the 120 houses at Walnut Creek Addition “would get us a long way toward that goal” of building “300 new homes annually.”
Walnut Creek Addition is the product of a deal city officials struck with Home Creations through Shaz Investment Group, a limited liability company. The Moore-based company plans to build 127 houses on a 30-acre agricultural tract it acquired in 2019 from Chandler Road Church of Christ.
City councilors took the first steps needed to create an incremental tax district to help finance the development of the market-rate housing.
City Manager Mike Miller said revenue captured from the district would be used to fund the costs of building out the infrastructure required by the construction of 120 new houses. The district would include a tract of land along South Country Club Road, where first-phase construction commenced earlier this year.
When people talk about bringing in new businesses and industry to the city, one of the things that they are interested in is the housing market. They want to make sure there are plenty of quality homes. The city's actions to help get those homes built here is a good step and one that Muskogee needs.
