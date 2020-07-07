Monday was a landmark day for Muskogee. A new mayor was sworn into office. And, he's already made history.
Marlon Coleman, a two-term city councilor, is the city's first Black mayor.
“I was never afraid of losing the election,” Coleman said after the votes were tallied. “I was afraid of losing Muskogee to an agenda that didn’t care for people ..., but tonight the people spoke and decided that hope is better than destruction.”
Coleman is more worried about the people of the city and its future. Coleman is interested in helping our youth, who he described as “the heart and soul of Muskogee.” As a minister, he's worried about many of us. As mayor, he's got the city's best interests at heart.
Outgoing Mayor Janey Boydston said she hoped that when the election "is over we can all shake hands and come out fighting for the things that will be best for Muskogee.”
We believe Coleman will be a forward-thinking mayor who will do just that. As a city councilor, Coleman has learned what issues Muskogee residents face: lack of affordable housing, good-paying jobs, better partnerships between the city and public schools, better nightlife and entertainment options, and improvements to the city's infrastructure. He knows the ins and outs of being a council member. He's familiar with the processes.
"We don’t want people to just work in Muskogee, we want people to enjoy Muskogee,” he said.
We hope to see Coleman move Muskogee in a positive direction that betters the city for all of us.
