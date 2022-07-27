We're excited about a new program offered by the Port of Muskogee is designed to bring new residents to the city to live here and not just work here.
The Port of Muskogee, with help from the City of Muskogee Foundation, is offering the Ready, Set, Move incentive to entice new talent to Muskogee. The program offers a one-time $10,000 cash stipend for any program awardee to buy or build a new house within Muskogee city limits.
To qualify for this Strategic Investment Program, the applicant must be newly hired at a job that pays more than 110 percent of the average county wage.
The average wage in Muskogee County is $45,000, said Kimbra Scott.
By setting the bar for new jobs that pay more than 110 percent of the average county wage, officials hope to bring in more ad valorem tax that will benefit education, but also sales tax that covers a lot of different needs.
It's also a way to fill jobs in the community with higher-paying jobs using people who live here. Many people who work here live outside the city, and take their money with them. If they buy a home in another county, then that county reaps the benefits of the ad valorem tax. And if they shop elsewhere, the city doesn't benefit from that, either. They take the pay they earned in Muskogee and spend it elsewhere.
Some people are concerned the program is only for higher-paying jobs, but everyone benefits when additional money goes into the city and county coffers. We get better schools, better roads and more.
This new program requires people to live here to reap the benefits of the program. We can't wait to see how many people are attracted to Muskogee using the program and continue to call Muskogee home a year from now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.