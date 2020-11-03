When U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin spoke to the Greater Muskogee Manufacturers Alliance, he said there’s a 50% chance of a government shutdown following the election.
“I don’t think any additional appropriations is going to be done until after the first year, that’s including a stimulus package,” Mullin said.
It will be a very sad day if there is a shutdown. What are we paying these leaders for? Maybe they’re not worried because they have jobs, money and security. But not everyone has that. Many people have to live paycheck to paycheck. With so many people stuck at home without a paycheck, they have looked toward the government to help them.
Mullin says it is likely to be January before there might be additional stimulus funds available.
With a Biden victory, Mullin said “the House will stay in the Democrats’ hands ..., and more than likely the Senate will probably flip if that takes place.” He said there likely would be no reason for House Democrats to work with Trump or Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell during a lame duck session, and it would be January before a continuing resolution would be passed.
Mullin said if Trump wins with more than 300 electoral votes, “we will probably take back the House ..., and the Senate will stay in control of Republican Mitch McConnell’s hands.” He said there still could be a shutdown at that point because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “could be, at times, difficult to deal with,” and “we probably won’t want to deal with her, either.”
We hope they all quit bickering like children and find a way to get along and help Americans through this difficult time. If an agreement can’t be reached, maybe voters should take it upon themselves to reconsider who they vote for.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.