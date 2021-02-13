Attorney General Mike Hunter and others who feel compelled to bow at the altar of fossil fuels must set their sights on the future and quit fixating on the past.
Oklahoma enjoys a rich history, and much of the credit for that can be traced to the oil and gas industry. But some industry practices stained the state's past with questionable transfers of land and mineral rights and environmental harms.
It is understandable that Hunter would publicize his plea to President Joe Biden, urging him to reverse a decision to halt construction of the controversial Keystone XL Pipeline. The oil and gas industry, according to National Institute on Money in Politics data, is Hunter's second-largest donor base.
What is less understandable is Hunter's decision to dredge up tired and inaccurate generalizations to make his plea. He claims in a letter trying to appeal to the president's blue-collar upbringing, the pipeline that would carry tar sands oil from Canada to Gulf Coast refineries would be good for America.
Hunter claims in his letter that 10,000 union jobs will be lost as a result of Biden's executive order that halts construction of the project. He ignores the fact those jobs would be temporary jobs, lasting an average of 20 weeks, and almost all of them in states other than Oklahoma.
The State Department, which has completed the most exhaustive examination of the Keystone-connected employment picture, estimates the project would produce the equivalent of 3,900 full-time jobs for a year. Once construction is completed, TransCanada Energy would need 35 full-time employees and 15 temporary contractors to operate Keystone XL.
Hunter also made the claim that transporting crude oil by pipeline is "far better ... environmentally speaking" than shipping it by train or truck. While the oft heard assertion sounds plausible, its truth depends on how environmental damage is measured.
A Congressional Research Service report shows the environmental harm posed by pipelines is worse than rail or truck with regard to the impact on aquatic habitat. Pipelines are safer than rail and boat only when the destruction is measured by the death of humans and property loss.
When there are pipeline spills, the amount of crude oil spilled into the environment is much higher than other modes of transportation other than ocean tankers. Removing the toxic substance from the environment once spilled is next to impossible.
A need for fossil fuels will continue into the future as the economy transitions to renewable and more sustainable energy sources. But there is no need to make major infrastructure investments to support an industry being phased out.
Renewable energy made up only 9.6% of the state's electricity generation in 2010. An analysis of U.S. Energy Information Administration data by Filterbuy shows renewable energy accounted for nearly 40% of the state's power portfolio in 2019.
Technological advances resulting with higher efficiencies and lower costs likely will accelerate the use of renewable and sustainable energy. Hunter's letter to Biden appears to be little more than a grand gesture to his donor base in advance of the 2022 election cycle and a desperate attempt to keep Oklahoma in the dark ages.
