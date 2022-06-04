Oklahoma Corporation Commissioners should be cautious when considering a request by OG&E for a rate hike that would authorize the public utility to raise $164 million in new revenue.
The request comes too soon after regulators approved a monthly increase of $2.12 during the next 28 years. The extra charge subsidizes $748.9 million spent by OG&E for extraordinarily high fuel costs incurred during the February 2021 winter storm.
OG&E, in its rate review filing, cites a $1.6 billion investment in new power plants and grid improvements as the basis of its rate hike request. In addition to the estimated $9.98 a month increase for residential customers, the public utility requested approval for formula rates, which would allow future rate hikes without a thorough rate review typically required of public utilities.
We agree with OG&E officials who cite the need for periodic rate increases to adjust for the cost of providing electricity to its customers and market conditions. But any request for a rate increase must be vetted thoroughly by regulators to make sure higher rates are warranted.
We are not opposed to OG&E, as a business, making money. But, electricity is a utility because consumers only have one choice. Consumers can't shop around for another electric provider. If consumers had a choice of several electric companies, competition could mitigate prices.
A review of the company's earnings casts doubt about its need to raise rates. During a conference call earlier this year, executives touted consolidated first-quarter earnings totaling $1.39 a share. That number reflects utility earnings of 19-cents a share, 5-cents a share for its holding company, and $1.15 a share for its natural gas midstream operations.
Net income for the first quarter of 2022 was up more than 430% from the same period a year ago, and diluted earnings per share increased year-to-year grew nearly 435%. OG&E's net profit margin rose 1,368%, and operating income increased 56% when compared to year-ago totals.
OG&E executives note "critical operations, investments and our continued grid enhancement work" in 2022 "will benefit about 16% of our customer base." About 36% of its customer base will benefit from its investments in grid enhancements this year and those completed in 2021.
Based on its first-quarter numbers and the upward trajectory of its stock prices, it appears the public utility may have a difficult time making its case for higher rates. We urge corporation commissioners to scrutinize OG&E's request when they conduct a rate review hearing scheduled in mid-June.
We would like to see that it is regulated fairly and OG&E's request is reasonable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.