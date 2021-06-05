Voters should hail as a victory a decision delivered this week by Oklahoma Supreme Court judges that invalidates a managed care program created by Oklahoma Health Care Authority.
The program was Gov. Kevin Stitt's attempt to undermine the will of a majority of Oklahoma voters who recognized the importance of expanding access to affordable health care. Through the initiative petition process, voters expanded the state's Medicaid program This measure expanded Medicaid coverage in Oklahoma under the Affordable Care Act for certain low-income adults.
Rather than heed the will of the voters, a governor who pulled no stops trying to keep State Question 802 off the ballot tried to privatize the program. OHCA, created in the 1990s to administer the state's Medicaid program and headed by an accountant with ties to the petroleum industry, approved $2.1 billion worth of contracts with managed care companies to seal the deal.
In a 6-3 decision, the Oklahoma Supreme Court found the OHCA lacked the authority "to implement a wholly new managed care program such as SoonerSelect." The court cited "specific grants of legislative authority" and limitations set by statute since 1993 and the lack of that language in constitutional amendment approved by voters.
The court also cited in support of its decision an opinion rendered after Stitt "entered into new tribal gaming compacts outside of the relevant statutory authority." Acting outside the bounds of what was required, the court opined, "disrupted the balance between the Executive and Legislative branches."
Managed care transfers public funds to private entities — insurance companies or some similarly situated business that coordinates care compliance for Medicaid patients. The profit motive of managed care systems too often interferes with patients' needs, resulting with restricted medical access and reduced payment rates for medical providers.
Even if there were legislative authority for OHCA to establish a managed care program, the court was correct to invalidate SoonerSelect. State law requires the agency to promulgate rules establishing a competitive bidding process for awarding contracts, and OHCA awarded contracts in January worth $2.1 billion through a process for which no rules were promulgated.
OHCA's attempt to privatize Medicaid is the most recent example of the apparent contempt those at the state Capitol have for their constituents. When voters approved criminal justice reforms, lawmakers delayed implementation and began reining them back.
After legalizing medical cannabis by initiative petition, the Oklahoma Legislature began whittling away at its provisions. When voters got tired of seeing rural hospitals close and expanded Medicaid, the governor steered public funds to private-sector donors.
This is something voters should remember the next time their names turn up on the ballot.
