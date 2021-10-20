Muskogee will play host to the Oklahoma Arts Conference next week and it will give us the chance to show what a big impact the arts have here.
Hundreds of conference attendees will attend a variety of presentations, workshops, panel discussions, and performances. Event participants also will have the opportunity to experience the arts in Muskogee.
For many, it will be the first time they will see Muskogee Little Theatre, which is a major investment for the city. They will see the guitars that have been painted and are on display all over town. And murals around town also show how important art is to the community.
Many will visit the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame where they can see what a rich musical history Oklahoma has. When they go to Ataloa Lodge on the Bacone College campus, they will get a real history lesson on Native American art and how much of it began here.
This is a chance to show how far our community has come in appreciating the arts. It’s an opportunity for people to understand how important the arts are to Muskogee.
Visitors also can stop by Three Rivers Museum to visit with local artists who will demonstrate cultural traditions though art, such as flint knapping, bow making, basket weaving, painting, beadwork and more.
Events will be held all over the city — Muskogee Civic Center, Muskogee Little Theatre, Roxy Theater, Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, Depot Green, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center and Bacone College.
According to the OAC website, the Oklahoma Arts Council organizes the statewide conference “to bring together the state’s arts and cultural industry for professional development and networking opportunities. The conference serves hundreds of arts administrators, artists, community developers, educators, students, volunteers, and others involved in the arts and cultural industry in Oklahoma.”
We want them to tell everyone they know what a great place Muskogee is to visit.
