Some members of Oklahoma's Legislature are concerned about the Oklahoma state Capitol becoming a superspreader site because there is no mask enforcement for those who enter the building, and we share their concern.
The annual four-month session traditionally draws thousands of Oklahomans each week from across the state.
As the COVID-19 death toll grows, a debate continues in the Statehouse over the efficacy of face coverings and other COVID-19 precautions designed to slow the spread of the deadly virus.
If lawmakers can’t agree to follow basic COVID-19 safety precautions, then the Capitol could cause massive coronavirus outbreaks that quickly spread to all corners of the state.
Dozens of Republican lawmakers refused to wear face coverings at the legislative organizational day earlier this month despite a Republican legislative mandate that all individuals inside the state building must wear them over their mouths and noses when social distancing isn’t possible. Visitors and some state employees also continue to roam hallways in groups without face coverings.
State Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, said many members of the Republican caucus believe it’s unreasonable to require hand washing, social distancing and masking.
“There’s a lot of folks on the Republican side of the aisle who will carry on as though nothing is going on, which is really dangerous for not only those of us serving, but everybody working in the building, everybody who comes and visits the building and everybody else those folks come into contact with,” Nichols said.
Unreasonable to wash your hands, social distance or wear a mask? It's a question of life or death. We believe the Republican caucus is wrong. There have been 55,426 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma City and 428 deaths — 428 deaths of people who have children, parents, siblings, grandparents, spouses — and that's just Oklahoma City. There have been 3,293 deaths in Oklahoma. We can slow down these numbers by following medical advice.
