Some singled out Oklahoma as a shining example of success for the way the state dug the spurs into its economy just two or three months into a pandemic that shuttered schools and nonessential businesses.
They must be looking at another state’s statistics, failing to correctly interpret the data, or just trying to hoodwink the public. The state set a new record almost every day this past week for the number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed during a 24-hour period, and the number of Oklahomans filing initial jobless claims has increased each week since May 16, when the number of new claims dipped to 33,440 after hitting a high of 93,885 on May 2.
The campaign to re-elect President Donald Trump chose Tulsa as the site for its first public rally since early March because of Oklahoma’s supposed success to reopen the pandemic-stricken economy. Vice President Mike Pence said the number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma “has declined precipitously” and the state, “in a very real sense ... flattened the curve.”
Data published by the Oklahoma State Department of Health show exactly the opposite: Since Gov. Kevin Stitt initiated the third phase of his plan to reopen businesses, the number of new COVID-19 cases has climbed every week. The agency reported an 8% increase during the week of May 29 to June 4, a 12.9% increase the following week, and a 140.3% increase this past week — the number of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization also has been on the rise.
Concurrent with this resurgence of COVID-19 cases is a second surge in the number of Oklahomans filing claims for unemployment insurance. During a month when 2.5 million nonfarm jobs were added nationwide — many of those employees returning to work after temporary layoffs due to the pandemic — Oklahoma experienced only a modest rebound.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics show Oklahoma’s unemployment rate ballooned from 2.9% in March to 13.7% in April and shrank slightly to 12.6% in May. While initial claims for unemployment have steadily declined since peaking at the end of March with 6.87 million workers filing new claims, Oklahoma saw initial claims peak the week that ended May 2, dip for two weeks before it began climbing toward the top of what would be a third spike since the first COVID-19 case was reported March 6.
A study conducted by analysts at WalletHub, an online personal finance company, to determine where unemployment claims were recovering the quickest ranked Oklahoma at the bottom of all states and the District of Columbia. A WalletHub study that compared unemployment rates to determine which states were bouncing back the most found Oklahoma ranked in the bottom half at No. 32.
We’re thankful for any progress that can be made as Oklahomans claw themselves back to a place that resembles normal. But if statistics like these constitute success, we need to redefine that term.
