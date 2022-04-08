THUMBS UP to Muskogee High School junior Jorge Romero and his award-winning fluid filtration project.
The project studied the rate of absorption efficiency of contaminants from water by varying the physical treatments of surface area of activated carbon.
Romero was awarded the Stockholm Junior Water Prize, the world’s most prestigious youth award for a water-related project. He also received an award from the United States Environmental Protection Agency recognizing outstanding research.
Romero moves on to the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in Atlanta, Georgia, May 7-13.
Win or lose, Jorge is proof that Muskogee students are top-knotch. We know that our educators are steering our students in the right directions and those students are eager to advance their educations with hard work and determination.
Congratulations to Jorge. You’re doing Muskogee proud!
• • •
THUMBS UP to the more than 600 Muskogee residents who helped beautify the city during the free dump days March 24-26.
The free dump days were in preparation for the start of the Azalea Festival.
Abigail Wright with the City of Muskogee said there was a total of 633 total volunteers to collect trash, brush and other rubbish and deliver it to appropriate sites during the three-day period.
"Last year, we had about 200 volunteers, so this year was quite a success," White said.
We should all want to keep our city clean year-round. When people are considering moving here or considering building a business here, they want to see a city that is clean and tidy. This only happens with the help of everyone who lives and works here.
We want to thank each and every person who participated in the cleanup.
