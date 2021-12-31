We entered 2021 with high hopes of closing a chapter in history disrupted by a global pandemic that had killed more than 351,000 Americans.
Those hopes were dashed to some extent as variants of the novel coronavirus claimed another 455,000 American lives. The United States now leads the world on a per capita basis with the most deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus despite widespread availability of vaccines that proved to be highly protective for those willing to take the jab.
We opined a year ago about the importance of science, the scientific method, observable and provable facts, and the danger of disinformation. We stood firm in our belief that diversity is the fabric of our nation and unity strengthens us.
As predicted, there were bumps along the way. Some elected leaders chose to politicize vaccines, a fact reflected by higher death rates. Some chose to perpetuate a lie about the electoral process that has undermined faith in the democratic process, which led to a violent attack at the U.S. Capitol and the first time in American history when a peaceful transfer of power was in doubt.
We enter a new year with the resolve to erase such doubts and build upon the successes of the past year toward a stronger democracy. Following a once-in-a-century pandemic, the U.S. economy bounced back with real wage growth for workers at the bottom 50% of the income scale along with some bargaining power in the workplace.
The economy is adding jobs at a record pace. Retirement accounts that bottomed out in February 2020 recovered more than what was lost and hit new heights. Construction of new housing is hitting a higher pace, and new infrastructure spending will add even more higher-paying jobs to the economy, bolstering America's middle-class, where it's strength has always been.
Things are looking up for 2022.
