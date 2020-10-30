THUMBS UP to Fostering Hope for helping children who are brought into foster care.
Fostering Hope, which provides basic supplies for children entering foster care, is setting up Fostering Hope House next to its office on Broadway.
Fostering Hope House will offer a respite space for children awaiting placement. The facility features a bathroom with a tub, sink, washer, dryer and bags of clean clothes for children.
The Department of Human Services, which handles children going into foster care, does not have a bathtub or shower at its office.
Additionally, the facility features a children’s play area which features an easel, blocks, puzzles and other toys. A teen area has couches and a big screen TV. A nursery area has a crib and a rocker. The space also will feature an arts and crafts area and a dining table.
Children who are plucked from their homes and placed in foster care deserve to be treated with care. It's not their fault they have been removed from their families. They are confused and scared. Having a warm, loving environment to go to is a far cry better than awaiting their fate in an office. We appreciate those at Fostering Hope and the work they do.
• • •
THUMBS UP to the organizers of Connect Muskogee who are trying to make it easier to get around the city.
Know a busy thoroughfare that needs sidewalks or crosswalks? Having issues with bus routes or other transportation problems? You can share your ideas for improving those issues through the Connect Muskogee website.
Connect Muskogee is a planning program being used to integrate various modes of travel in Muskogee. The plan’s four focus areas are transit, sidewalk, bikeways and trails.
The website features an interactive map where people can show where they feel improvements are needed.
The survey and interactive map will be up through November. Connect Muskogee plans to host a community meeting through the Zoom videoconferencing site in November.
Connect Muskogee will study suggestions and survey responses through December and January. They will then decide on projects to undertake.
If you have a suggestion or an idea, take part in the survey and let city leaders know what you think.
