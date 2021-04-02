THUMBS UP to Oklahoma School for the Blind students who participated in the 2021 Oklahoma Regional Braille Challenge hosted by Oklahoma School for the Blind.
Although two Muskogee students, Avery Dollar and Gabriella Henderson, won medals, all of the 32 students who took part in the Braille Challenge should be commended for their efforts.
Braille Challenge is a national program sponsored by the Braille Institute of America, a nonprofit organization that eliminates barriers caused by blindness and severe sight loss.
Contestants in the apprentice, freshman, and transition categories completed braille tests in spelling, reading comprehension and proofreading. Sophomore, junior varsity and varsity contestants answered questions about charts and graphs, reading comprehension and proofreading, and listened and transcribed passages into braille.
The Braille Challenge is a great event that inspires students to excel and gives them the opportunity to demonstrate the skills they will need to remain independent and become employable.
• • •
THUMBS UP to the Town of Fort Gibson for beginning their adopt-a-park program.
New signs promoting park beautification will be posted, reminding people to pick up after themselves. Groups adopting parks will have a plaque attached to a park sign. Other signs will encourage people to report littering or vandalism. Town leaders hope the signs will make people more conscious of the importance of keeping parks clean.
Frank Gladd American Legion Post 20 adopted Clinkenbeard Park by the Grand River. Remaining parks are the skatepark/splash pad, the baseball fields, Centennial Park, Langston Park and the soccer complex.
The town will provide trash bags and other items necessary for those to clean up their chosen park.
And for those who chose to vandalize town property or paint graffiti, they will face stiff fines or community service.
