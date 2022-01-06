One year after the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, most Americans agree the future of our democracy is at risk.
Of course, there is broad disagreement about why that risk exists. But details emerging from investigations of events leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and admissions from some of those already charged and convicted of related crimes provide evidence of advance planning.
More than 725 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol — nearly a third face charges for assaulting or impeding law enforcement. More than 165 people arrested for taking part in the riot have pleaded guilty to federal crimes.
U.S. Justice Department officials have described the investigation of the Jan. 6 attack as the most extensive in its history. Thousands of hours of video have been compiled from multiple sources and catalogued along with statements from tipsters, witnesses, subjects of investigations, defendants and law enforcers.
A congressional committee investigating the events leading up to the attack have turned up evidence that an even larger scheme to derail the peaceful transfer of power may have preceded the attack. Few details are known now about that investigation, but public hearings are planned later this year.
Attorney General Merrick Garland broke his silence on Wednesday about the events of Jan. 6, saying steps taken by the Justice Department to date "will not be our last.” Garland said the Justice Department "remains committed to holding all Jan. 6 perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law."
That is what our constitutional republic — and the rule of law — demands. If any person is allowed to stand above the law, then democracy will surely die.
Some have warned that holding those at the highest levels to account might be a political misstep. But failing to adhere to the rule of law would be an even deadlier assault on democracy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.