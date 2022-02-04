THUMBS UP to Jason “Gage” Clark for being chosen as a finalist for the 2022 Young Adult Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall.
Clark is the perfect example of someone who pursues his passion and succeeds in a big way, proof that Muskogee students have what it takes to advance the careers of their choosing.
He is to perform Feb. 6 with the Young Adult Honors Choir at New York City’s famed Carnegie Hall. The 30-member choir includes singers from across the United States.
Nearly 10,000 people applied for the Series.
Clark credits Muskogee High School choral music director Teresa Pointer for much of his success.
“She brought out more potential in me than I ever thought I had,” Clark said. “She helped me push myself to accomplish so many things. The initial love and passion that she put into her craft, that inspired me to be a part of the high school choir.”
Clark proves that teachers have an enormous affect on students and their success. We’re not only proud of Clark, but proud of Pointer for being the kind of teacher we hope inspire all our children.
• • •
THUMBS UP to LegacyKeepers R Us for honoring local youth. An awards presentation will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
Three youth who made a contribution to Muskogee in the past year will be honored: Sixth-grader Davyon Johnson, who saved two people in one day last December; Sadler Arts Academy third-grader Nahla Boulware, who did a sock drive for Gospel Rescue Mission and Women in Safe Home; and Raylynn Thompson, a 2019 Muskogee High valedictorian who received 64 college offers, then presented a workshop earlier this year on how to find scholarships.
The program also will honor five local youth programs.
Our youth are our future. These are students who are doing their part to make this a better world and a better Muskogee. Congratulations to all!
