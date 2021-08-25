Muskogee Public Schools' students have headed back to class, and some will celebrate new surroundings with the construction of new buildings.
Most of the original Alice Robertson Junior High School as well as Tony Goetz Elementary were torn down and replaced with new facilities, funded by part of a $110 million bond issue passed in 2019.
It was sad to see those structures demolished, but it was necessary for both schools. Alice Robertson stood for more than 80 years, and the old building had too many structural problems and was not energy efficient. Tony Goetz Elementary also had multiple issues that were beyond repair.
It wasn't just the buildings that were restructured. Rougher Innovations Academy, which offers virtual and in-person learning moved into the former Whittier Elementary School. Sixth and seventh-graders will be attending the 6th and 7th Grade Academy at Ben Franklin.
Students at Creek, Cherokee and Pershing elementary schools have safer entrances, new carpeting and new technology.
How exciting to be attending school when so many changes are taking place. Students who attend the new 8th and 9th Grade Academy at Alice Robertson and those at Tony Goetz walked through brand new doors, hallways and classrooms. Everything is new, shiny and boasts improved technology, as well.
These changes began as visions — visions that have come to fruition. Muskogee residents agreed. They supported the bond issue. The changes are bringing Muskogee schools into the future — the future of Muskogee and the future of the students who attend school here.
We hope the children who attend Muskogee schools enjoy the changes and take advantage of the opportunities that are sure to come their way.
